The King’s official birthday will be celebrated with the annual Trooping the Colour parade - here’s all you need to know, including how to watch it on TV.

It is King Charles’ official birthday today (June 14) and, as always, marking the occasion will be the annual Trooping the Colour parade. This year’s display will include the usual military pomp and pageantry, however, the event will also remember those killed in the Air India plane crash.

The King has requested a minute’s silence be observed in tribute to the 241 passengers and crew killed, and others affected, when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for Gatwick Airport came down on Thursday in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. Black armbands will also be worn by the head of state and senior royals riding in the ceremony, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade, staged in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

On horseback and wearing the armbands will be the Royal Colonels – Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, the Princess Royal, Colonel Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel Scots Guards. The Queen, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to be among the royal party watching the event and royal fans will hope Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join them as they did last year.

Members of the royal family not taking part in the parade and who normally watch events from the Duke of Wellington’s former office will not wear black armbands.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King requested amendments to the Trooping the Colour programme “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”. In 2017, Trooping was held a few days after the Grenfell Tower blaze and the loss of life was marked by a minute’s silence, a decision taken by Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the Coldstream Guards march during a ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, where King Charles III, Colonel-in-Chief of the Coldstream Guards, presents four new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion (Number 7 Company) of the Coldstream Guards in their 375th year | Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

The King issued a written message soon after the Air India plane crash saying he was “desperately shocked by the terrible events” and expressing his “deepest possible sympathy”. He was kept updated about the developing situation on Thursday and it later emerged there was a sole survivor, UK national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Trooping the Colour will see more than 1,000 servicemen taking part in the military display who, when not performing ceremonial duties, are fighting soldiers.

The colour – regimental flag – being trooped this year is the King’s Colour of Number 7 Company, Coldstream Guards, a prestigious regiment known as the sovereign’s bodyguard which is celebrating its 375th anniversary this year.

The day will end with the royal family gathering on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the traditional RAF flypast.

How to watch Trooping the Colour on TV

BBC’s coverage of the Trooping of the Colour parade will be live from 10.30am on Saturday (June 14) until 1.10pm. You can watch live on TV and on iPlayer where you can also catch up if you miss it. Highlights of the day's events will also be shown on BBC Two from 7pm.

Presenting the live coverage is journalist and author Clare Balding who will be broadcasting directly from London as the Coldstream Guards troop the colour on Horse Guards Parade.

Radzi Chinyanganya will be on the ground, speaking live to those associated with this remarkable day.