While the crowds cheered, a rather blunt exchange between King Charles and Queen Camilla took place in the carriage, according to a lip reading expert.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameras at the Trooping the Colour celebrations in London appear to have caught a blunt conversation between The King and Queen concerning Prince Harry. Lip-reading experts have analysed the chat which took place as the monarchs travelled in their carriage at the beginning of the celebrations.

Later on in the day, King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as the royals watched a flypast of military aircraft as part of the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The royal family members could again be seen chatting to each other as the planes flew over the palace, including the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – with the planes releasing trails of red, white, and blue smoke. The force used a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and normal jet fuel for their engines, as well as a renewable biofuel for the smoke trails.

The royal family waved one last time at the crowd before retreating back into the Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

What did King Charles say to Queen Camilla about Harry during Trooping the Colour?

After the fly-past, attention turned to what the royals were saying to each other - and expert lip-readers pointed to an exchange between Charles and Camilla, which they claim included talk of an ‘issue’ with the King’s youngest son.

Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling, on behalf of Fruity King, claims Charles touched on another ‘issue’ his son had brought up to his wife Camilla, and believes the Queen asked her spouse ‘what are you going to do about it’, while Charles calls the situation ‘messy’, adding that he will ‘talk to Harry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola, founder of LipReader - a company specialising in lip-reading and expert witness reports - detailed the conversation as follows:

Charles: “Wave and smile so that we can keep talking.”

Camilla: “Yes. What else did he want?"

Charles: “He keeps dragging it all up, there seems to be another issue, right now.”

Camilla: “What are you going to do about it?”

Charles: “We will tackle it sooner or later, It's all very messy and I will talk to Harry. That'll be fun.”

Camilla: “Oh yes, problematic.”

It comes amid the on-going split in the royal family, which saw Harry move to the US with wife Meghan Markle and their children, as he felt abandoned by his relatives, including the former Queen and his father.

As well as the controversial conversation and greeting thousands of subjects from the balcony, the royals also observed a minute’s silence in honour of those killed in the Air India plane crash.

All attendees were asked to stand during the commemoration at Horse Guards Parade in central London at the request of King Charles “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.