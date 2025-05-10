Great Seal of the Realm: As King Charles approves new symbol - here’s what it means

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King Charles has approved his new Great Seal of the Realm - here’s what it will be used for.

A depiction of King Charles on a throne has been approved as the monarch’s Great Seal of the Realm. Traditionally affixed to official State documents, it will be used to signify royal approval.

Given the green light by the King himself, the reverse of the seal features the Royal Arms designed by heraldic artist Timothy Noad. Each monarch has their own unique seal created during their reign.

The new design of the Great Seal of the Realm and Counter Seal was approved by Charles during a Privy Council meeting this week.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's Great Seal of the Realm (left) and the new King Charles III Great Seal of the Realm following a Privy Council meeting in Buckingham Palace | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Tradition dictates that the old seal should be struck with a hammer by the new King in the Privy Council meeting, an act that is symbolic of its destruction. The symbolically defaced seal is then preserved for historical record.

The approval of a new seal marks the final stage in the formal transition to the King’s reign, adding to the suite of national symbols produced by The Royal Mint that includes the King’s new effigy and coinage.

On Friday (May 9), the King joined world and religious leaders in congratulating the new Pope Leo XIV on the pontiff’s first full day as leader of the Catholic Church.

Earlier in the week, he also called for a global commitment to restoring peace as he paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. At the VE Day 80th anniversary concert on Thursday (May 8) Charles described the allied victory as “a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when countries stand together in the face of tyranny”.

Echoing his grandfather, Charles delivered his address at 9pm – the exact time King George VI spoke to the nation in a radio broadcast on May 8 1945 to mark the end of the Second World War in Europe. In a lighter moment, the King joked to the concert-goers that he did not have the energy to “lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace”.