According to recent research, members of the Royal Family have long favoured a carefully curated set of fragrances - here’s what aftershaves and perfumes the British monarchy wear.

We all know from the many pictures and videos in the news that the Royal Family are always impeccably turned out, but unless you’re someone who’s been at close quarters with members of the monarchy, we are left wondering what they might smell like.

We can assume, of course, that the scents they wear will be as well-chosen as their outfits and while most of the items in their wardrobe will probably be out of most people’s budgets, their aftershaves and perfumes might be the one purchase we stand a chance of emulating. Well, at least some of them perhaps.

According to research conducted by British tailoring brand Edit Suits, members of the royal family have long favoured a carefully curated set of fragrances - from classic aftershaves to soft florals - that reflect their public personas and private preferences.

Their findings reveal a list of timeless, iconic, and in some cases surprisingly affordable scents, worn by everyone from King Charles and Prince William to Kate Middleton. Many of these fragrances are still available to buy today - not in palace gift shops, but in well-known UK retailers across the country.

A spokesperson for Edit Suits, said: “Fragrance is often the most personal element of someone’s style, and in the case of the royal family, it’s no different. These scent choices reflect their personalities - understated, classic, and deeply rooted in tradition. Much like tailoring, a good fragrance is timeless and speaks volumes without ever being loud.”

Aftershaves and perfumes worn by the Royal Family

King Charles: Green Irish Tweed by Creed

Price: £275 for 100ml

Available at: Harrods, Selfridges, Liberty London

Regal, earthy and enduring - Green Irish Tweed is widely believed to be King Charles’ go-to fragrance. With notes of lemon, peppermint, violet leaf and sandalwood, it’s fresh but grounded, timeless but not overpowering. First launched in 1985, it remains a best-seller for a reason - and perfectly matches the King’s understated sense of heritage style.

Prince William: Eau Sauvage by Dior

Price: £72 for 100ml

Available at: Boots, John Lewis, House of Fraser

A clean, classic fragrance with notes of citrus, rosemary and vetiver, Eau Sauvage reflects Prince William’s polished but practical image. Said to be his scent of choice, it’s elegant, masculine and widely accessible. A versatile staple that suits both formal occasions and day-to-day wear.

Prince Harry: L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake

Price: £53 for 125ml

Available at: The Perfume Shop, Superdrug, Debenhams

Light, modern and aquatic, this minimalist fragrance from Issey Miyake is reported to be Prince Harry’s long-time favourite. With yuzu, bergamot, nutmeg and sandalwood, it’s contemporary and quietly confident. Ideal for those who want a clean, unfussy fragrance that still leaves an impression.

Catherine, The Princess of Wales: Orange Blossom by Jo Malone

Price: £118 for 100ml

Available at: Selfridges, John Lewis, Harrods

The Princess of Wales is famously associated with Orange Blossom by Jo Malone, which she wore on her wedding day. The scent features delicate notes of clementine flower, white lilac and vetiver, creating a graceful, refined profile that perfectly complements Kate’s timeless style. The brand even reportedly scented Westminster Abbey with the same fragrance for the royal ceremony.

From heritage brands like Creed to accessible classics by Dior and Jo Malone, the royal family’s fragrance choices showcase a clear preference for elegance, restraint and longevity - much like their wardrobe choices.

While some royal favourites come with a luxury price tag, others are readily available at high street retailers from around £50, making it easier than ever to channel a bit of royal refinement.