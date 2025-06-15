Victoria Beckham has posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her husband David Beckham, amid rumours of an esculating feud between themselves and their son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Taking to both her Instagram grid and her Instagram Stories this morning, (Sunday June 15), the mum-of-four posted a series of photos and videos of the family all together, alongside a heartfelt tribute to David. She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!”

She tagged each of the couple’s children in the post; sons Brooklyn, aged 26, Romeo, age 22, Cruz, 20 and 13-year-old daughter Harper. The post comes just days after it was reported that Brooklyn, aged 26, has told his family he "wants no contact" with them amid further reports of a rift between them.

A source close to the Beckhams told Page Six earlier this week: “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.” According to the publication, Brooklyn failed to communicate with his parents following the announcement of David Beckham’s knighthood, which he reportedly learned about the honour through the media.

However, a source close to Brooklyn denied he had requested to cut contact, telling the outlet: “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honour.” David Beckham was knighted by King Charles on Friday, (June 13), as part of the King’s Birthday Honours for 2025.

At the time of writing, at around 10am on Sunday June 15, Brooklyn has not posted on his Instagram to wish his dad a happy Father’s Day. However, he did not post anything about Father’s Day in 2024 or 2023. Plus, Brooklyn is thought to currently be in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola, which would mean it is still the early hours of the morning for him.

David Beckham and his sons; Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. Photo by Instagram/@victoriabeckham. | Instagram/@victoriabeckham

David has also yet to post anything about this day, but in previous years he has shared posts not only about his love for his own children, but also his appreciation for his own dad Ted. So, it is expected that David may post later today. In Victoria’s Instagram Story posts this morning, she also gave thanks to Ted and her own dad, Anthony.

Nicola has posted a Father’s Day message for her dad, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, previously. It is also expected, therefore, that she will also post at some point today. Her past posts to mark this day have not mentioned her father-in-law before.

Fans were quick to comment on Victoria’s post. So is Brooklyn back?” one questioned. Another fan theorised in their reply: “[I’d say] it’s an olive branch. Here’s hoping Brooklyn takes it.” Victoria has not commented on any of the fan comments about the nature of the family’s current relationship with Brooklyn.

David is just one of the many celebrity dads who is celebrating Father’s Day today, including 8 famous fathers who are marking the day for the first time.