Romeo Beckham and Caroline Daur were spotted leaving the swanky Hotel Costes in Paris.

Romeo Beckham has only recently split from DJ Kim Turnbull, but he could already be thinking of his next romance as he was spotted leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris with Caroline Daur. The Daily Mail reported that Romeo“jumped into a car with Caroline and other pals after enjoying an evening together, keeping the fun going as they went on to party at Julia nightclub in the French capital into the early hours.

“A source told MailOnline of the outing: 'Romeo was in town for work meetings, Roland Garros and also caught up with friends. He had dinner with his three friends, one of whom is great friends with Caro so she joined the group. It was a casual dinner in a group setting throughout the evening.”

Caroline Daur has been described as a model, but it would seem she is also an actress as according to her bio on Instagram, she has an amazon prime series and netflix movie coming out soon. Caroline, who has 4.6 million followers on Instagram also runs Daurpower, a 3 month fitness program that has 62.9K followers on Instagram.

Caroline Daur may have been spotted leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris, but she might have stayed at Le Meurice as she shared a photograph of their pastries on her Instagram stories. She also shared a photo of herself at the nail biting match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the French Open men's final.

Caroline captioned the photo: “my blood pressure was not ok as you see on my facial expression.” Although they were not pictured together, Romeo Beckham was also spotted at the French Open and was seen in all-black when he watched the Men's Singles Semi-Final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Caroline may be the perfect girlfriend for Romeo Beckham as she recently shared a photograph of herself on Instagram attending the Champions League final. She captioned the photo: “my idea of THE perfect evening? @championsleague final and chill (and mostly scream) .”

Romeo Beckham and DJ Kim Turnbull only reportedly started dating in November 2024 and amid the growing tensions between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, the couple attended David Beckham’s recent 50th birthday celebrations in London.

A source told the Daily Mail that “Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together but at that age things don’t always last forever and they decided to split up.

“They have been friendly since and have even been at the same venues. It’s a huge shame, particularly as David and Victoria really adored her and thought she made Romeo happy but it wasn’t to be.

“It happened a couple of weeks ago and relations have remained friendly between them.”