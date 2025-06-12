Brooklyn Beckham now reportedly "wants no contact" with his family as the feud intensifies.

The aspiring chef, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, have long been at the centre of a highly publicised feud with David and Victoria Beckham. But that rift now appears to extend to his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

A source close to the Beckhams told Page Six: “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.” According to the publication, Brooklyn failed to communicate with his parents following the announcement of David Beckham’s knighthood, which he reportedly learned about the honour through the media.

However, a source close to Brooklyn denied he had requested to cut contact, telling the outlet: “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honour.” David Beckham, 50, is expected to be knighted by King Charles this Friday. Romeo Beckham has recently split from his girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months - but Kim has also been involved in the family problems.

She has been at the centre of the Beckham family rift after Nicola, 30, claimed that she felt uncomfortable around her, with sources close to the US heiress saying that Kim had dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers. That was the reason the couple gave for not attending any of David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Kim and Brooklyn were undeniably close for a brief period – as photographs of them together at the time show - but suggestions that they were ever an item are wide of the mark, according to well-informed sources. Younger brother Cruz, 20, personally shut down the gossip recently when he responded to an Instagram post showing a picture of Romeo and Kim together.

In a now-deleted message, one user commented: “It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool.” Cruz replied: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”

David and Victoria were furious that Nicola had blamed the fall out on Kim, also pointing out that she wasn’t present for the ‘boys fishing trip’ to the Scottish Highlands which Brooklyn didn’t attend, or the big family party at the Beckhams’ countryside home in the Cotswolds. Romeo, who is no longer on speaking terms with Brooklyn, previously dated model Mia Regan – who also endured a strained relationship with Nicola.