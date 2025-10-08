Tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight saw new couple April and Leo commit to one another - could they be the new power couple?

The question on everyone’s lips after tonight’s Married at First Sight is - are the latest bride and groom Leo and April the new power couple? This free spirited pairing seem to have everything in common - and what a pair of stunners they are too.

Leo and April’s smiles seemed infectious with people up and down the country buying into their happy vibes. When it came to the vows, has there ever been a better line than “can you be the ketchup to my mustard” in the history of the reality TV show?

Fans of MAFS have flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to express their high hopes to the two globe trotters. One viewer named Yas just said what we were all thinking, commenting "I love these two", with Laura adding: "Getting massive good vibes with Leo and April!! They look unreal together."

DJ Feminem though, at least tried to keep a lid on the growing excitement saying: "Wow! I really hope this works out. When are we going find out that one of them is an axe murderer?" Likewise, someone calling themself Mo1ecu1ar Karmaagain, said: "Could be a real match with Leo & April. As long as that plant Keye doesn’t get involved."

Married at First Sight couple April and Leo | Channel4

Who is MAFS bride April Holmes?

‘No nonsense’ April has entered the experiment late alongside Abi Callahan, Leisha, John, Leo and Reiss. Describing the 31-year-old, E4 bosses said: “[She's] never afraid to go after what she wants and is always frank and honest about how she’s feeling.”

Outside of the show, April can be found running her crepe stall but was looking forward to swapping that for a wedding ceremony and “getting hitched” hoping for a groom who is confident, tall, blonde, funny and quirky.

From Flintshire in Wales, she has been single since 2023.

Who is MAFS groom Leo?

Also 31, Leo is from Chichester, but has lived all over the world including Dubai and Australia. The graphic designer describes himself as “bombastic”, and is every bit the adventurer April is.

Leo has been single for five years after breaking up with his partner after she cheated on him. Heading into the commitment ceremony Leo was hoping to find someone arty, creative and a travel lover.