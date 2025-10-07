A heartbroken reality TV star is mourning his fiancée, who has died at the age of just 35 - months after they got engaged and one month before her birthday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KhangGuy, who was a beauty queen, model, actress and travel blogger, died on Saturday (October 4). She would have turned 36 on November 10.

Her husband-to-be Giampiero Quartararo, a head chef who appeared on Hell’s Kitchen Thailand, has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her on his Instagram page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing a photo of the pair gazing in to each other’s eyes, he wrote in the caption: “I lost the love of my life too early, you were amazing, I don’t know how I’m gonna live without you, how I’m gonna sleep without your skin in my hands night by night. I love you forever,” alongside a love heart emoji.

Over the top of the photo Giampiero also wrote a further tribute. “You'll always be the most beautiful flower I'll ever see in my mind,” he said. “RIP my love, my life is not gonna be the same without you.”

He had proposed to KhangGuy in December 2024 and the pair were due to get married. She had won the titles Mrs Thailand Tourism 2022 and Mrs Asia International 2022 and appeared on more then 50 TV shows throughout her career. She had more than a million followers across her social media profiles, and Giampiero has tens of thousands.

Beauty queen, model, and actress KhangGuy with her fiancé Giampiero Quartararo. KhangGuy has died at the age of 35, just 10 months after getting married and a month before her birthday. Photo by Instagram/@KhangGuy. | Instagram/@KhangGuy

In a video posted to his Giampiero revealed her cause of death. Explaining that she had taken her own life, he said: “She decided to stop to have all of these things in her head going on and making her life sometimes hap, sometimes down (sic). . . . We tried to help. We tried to be on time but there was nothing to do once we arrived.” He added that she had felt like this was the “only decision” she had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say that KhangGuy had a “good life” but it was not “always so beautiful and shining since the beginning” and that was what made her have “alot of things going on her mind for all of her life”. He added that sometimes she pretended to be confident.

Paying tribute to his late wife-to be, Giampiero urged her fans to honour her. “If you have a bad time in your life, you can be as strong as her and build your future in a good way if you want,” he said.

He also urged people to read her book, called I Am A Survivor: I Was A Victim, as he said this would help fans to understand why she had made her choice. On KhangGuy’s website, the book is described as follows, translated from Thai: “It is a book that tells stories from real experiences, from childhood to adulthood, from being born in the countryside, through hardship, through incidents of abuse, the path to success in life.”

Many fans of the pair have left messages of condolence on the post. One person wrote: “Sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences. I just can’t believe it. Wishing you strength.” A second said: “Thinking of you and khangguy. She’s at peace now. Rest easy angel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* If you would like to talk to someone, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.