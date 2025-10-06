A fashion stylist has died after undergoing a ‘fox eyes’ procedure performed by a dentist allegedly posing as a surgeon which left him with a horrible infection.

The influencer, fashion designer, and architect Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, known as Junior Dutra, died aged 31 in a public hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, October 3.

Dutra underwent the ‘fox eyes’ procedure in March, where threads were inserted under the skin to lift the outer corners of his eyes and give them a more lifted shape, but soon developed a serious facial infection.

In images he had shared, his entire face appears to be swollen, with several bruises visible around his eyes.

Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, known as Junior Dutra, 31 | @dutraau/newsX

His friend Gean Souza said Dutra had been suffering from repeated infections and breathing difficulties before his death.

Gean explained: "He had been having infectious reactions and feeling discomfort since the procedure. Last Friday, the problem worsened. He felt very short of breath and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital, where he died shortly afterwards."

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by doctors or the family.

Junior Dutra, 31, after the procedure. He died on October 3 | @dutraau/newsX

Dutra had earlier filed a criminal complaint against the dentist who allegedly performed the procedure, Fernando Simionato Garbi, accusing him of posing as a doctor and listing six offences, including illegal medical practice, fraud, and serious bodily harm.

The complaint said the dentist refused to provide medical records and later produced documents signed only with a dental registration number rather than a medical licence.

In an interview before his death, Dutra said the dentist had told him there was "no danger whatsoever", but he developed bruising and infection soon afterwards and needed emergency care.

Known for sharing fashion and beauty content with his 118,000 followers, Dutra had told fans he hoped to recover fully and return to work.

His wake was held at the Funeral Velar Morumbi in Sao Paulo on Saturday, October 4, before his body was cremated.

