A famous rapper has become the latest to be poisoned in an epidemic of fake alcohol incidents that have left victims either blind or dead in Brazil.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapper Hungria, who has 12.3m Instagram followers, was filmed buying drinks in the Federal District before being hospitalised in Brasilia after leaving a friend’s house on October 2.

Security cameras show him arriving at a distributor at about 10.50pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gets out of his car, greets people at the door, and poses for photos. He then goes inside and pays at the counter for several cans of energy drinks and a bottle of vodka.

Rapper Hungria has been hospitalised with suspected methanol poisoning | @hungria_oficial/Newsflash/NX

Hours later, on Thursday, he was admitted to hospital with headache, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, and metabolic acidosis.

Doctors suspect methanol poisoning and transferred him to an ICU bed for dialysis as a precaution.

His press office said he was outside imminent risk but that his shows scheduled for the weekend would be postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on his Instagram page posted on Friday said he was in DF Star Hospital in Brasília, where he was being monitored by the medical team. It said he was stable, undergoing hemodialysis, and is currently symptom-free.

It added: “We thank our fans, press, and partners for their understanding and support during this time.”

He was evaluated by an ophthalmologist, with normal tests - suggesting he had escaped with his vision intact.

Health Surveillance agents and the Civil Police closed the distributor in Vicente Pires on Wednesday afternoon and sealed the entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigators said batches of drinks similar to those purchased by Hungria were collected for forensic testing. Another supermarket also had bottles removed.

The distributor Amsterdam denied wrongdoing and said it sold only certified products accompanied by invoices and that the closure was a precaution until documents were presented. It also stated it was co-operating fully with the authorities and wished the singer a speedy recovery.

Hungria’s family said they would file a police report to open an official investigation into the case. A friend who was with him on Wednesday night said they had been drinking at a house in Vicente Pires and that Hungria was the only one who consumed vodka.

As of Thursday, the Federal District had no other methanol cases under investigation, meaning Hungria’s would be the first in that area if confirmed. In Sao Paulo state, 10 methanol poisonings have been confirmed and 36 more are under investigation, with one death officially linked and five more suspected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, the Ministry of Health said 43 suspected cases of methanol intoxication had been reported. Experts warn that methanol in adulterated alcohol can cause blindness, coma, and death, and that only laboratory testing can confirm its presence. Investigations are continuing and seized drinks remain under laboratory analysis.

Story: NewsX