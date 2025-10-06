“Extraordinary” actor John Woodvine has died aged 96 - famous for starring in An American Werewolf In London and Z Cars he also appeared in TV favourites The Crown, Vera, Midsomer Murders and Coronation Street.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Star of stage and screen, John Woodvine has died “peacefully” aged 96, his agent has confirmed. The Veteran actor was famous for starring in the 1981 horror comedy An American Werewolf In London, as well as for his role as Detective Inspector Witty in the 1960s BBC police drama Z Cars.

A statement from his agent Phil Belfield said Woodvine died “peacefully” at his home on Monday morning. The statement continued: “John was an extraordinary actor and had a fabulous and varied career in all areas of the industry including work on stage in over 70 productions including at the Old Vic, National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, and on screen in numerous roles including in Young Winston, An American Werewolf In London, Dragonworld, Persuasion, The Crown and most recently in the film Enys Men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John was greatly admired by all and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those who met, knew and worked with him. We are all the richer to have known him.”

John Woodvine, pictured here in 1972, has died "peacefully" at the age of 96. | Getty Images

Born on July 21 1929, Woodvine had a long career with the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed as Banquo in Macbeth, alongside Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench. For his role in The Henrys at the Old Vic in 1987, he won the Olivier Award for Comedy Performance of the Year.

Woodvine appeared in Oliver’s Travels, Doctor Who, as Marshal of Atrios, and starred alongside Joe Don Baker and Bob Peck in the mystery drama Edge Of Darkness. He went on to appear as a supporting character in 2006’s Miss Potter, alongside Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor, and as Frank Gallagher’s father Neville in Channel 4 comedy drama Shameless.

His illustrious career also saw him make appearances as the Archbishop of York in The Crown, Alan Kenworthy in an episode of Vera, Sir Harry Chatwyn in Midsomer Murders and as a lorry driver and then as Alan Hoyle in ITV soap Coronation Street in 1965 and 2010 respectively.

Woodvine is survived by his wife, actress Lynn Farleigh, and his children Mary and Emma.