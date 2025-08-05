Former Porto captain Jorge Costa has died at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack at the club’s training ground.

Jorge Costa, the Porto captain who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2004 under Jose Mourinho, has died. According to news outlets in Portugal, the 53-year-old had a heart attack at the club’s training camp at the Olival Stadium on Tuesday (August 5).

The former centre-half, who was Porto’s director of football, had previously suffered a heart attack in 2022. Sources say he had complained of intense heat several times after giving a television interview to SportTV.

Porto's medical team are said to have provided first aid and used a defibrillator, before Costa was taken to the Sao Joao Hospital. There he was admitted into intensive care, but sadly died this afternoon.

Costa was known for his aggressive and physical playing style, nicknamed Bicho (beast) and Tanque (tank). He spent most of his professional career with Porto winning a total of 24 major titles there throughout his career, including eight Primeira Liga championships and the 2004 Champions League. He returned to Porto in June 2024, as director of football.

Following Costa’s death, Porto posted a tribute to him on X (formerly known as Twitter). They wrote: “Jorge Costa has left us. One of us, a leader, a captain, a role model. A symbol of FC Porto. Thank you for being FC Porto until the end. Goodbye, Jorge Costa.”

Leading the tributes to his fellow countryman, Cristiano Ronaldo posting a message on social media alongside a picture of Costa saying, "Ate sempre Jorge Costa," which translates to 'until forever' or 'always'.

Tributes have since poured in. Liga Portugal released a statement, saying: "Liga Portugal expresses its deep sorrow for the passing of Jorge Costa, the historic captain of FC Porto and a prominent figure in national football.

"Known as the 'Beast' for his dedication, leadership, and fighting spirit, Jorge Costa was a symbol of a generation and a reference both on and off the pitch.

"In this moment of grief, Liga Portugal extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, FC Porto, and all those who shared his passion for football. Rest in peace."

President of Liga Portugal, Reinaldo Teixeira, said: "Jorge Costa's passing took us all by surprise. I deeply regret the passing of one of the most iconic figures in our football and FC Porto. His passion, leadership, and dedication to the game will leave an eternal mark.

"I have lost a friend and someone for whom I held a sincere and great personal and professional esteem. In this time of grief, we offer our deepest condolences to his family, his friends, and the entire FC Porto structure."

Porto's rivals, Sporting Lisbon, also released a statement. It reads: "Sporting Clube de Portugal expresses its sorrow for the passing of Jorge Costa, football director of FC Porto and former Portuguese international.

"To his family, friends, and all those who shared his life, Sporting Clube de Portugal extends its deepest condolences, paying tribute to his memory and his contribution as a figure of FC Porto and Portuguese football."

He also played in the Premier League for Charlton Athletic from 2001 to 2002.

Charlton Athletic, who Costa played for from 2001 to 2002, paid tribute, writing: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Jorge Costa at the age of 53. The thoughts of everyone at Charlton Athletic are with Jorge's family and friends at this difficult time."

Costa also earned 50 caps for Portugal, representing the nation at one World Cup and one European Championship. After retiring, he worked as a manager for several clubs as well as the Gabon national team.