German Olympic gold medallist Laura Dahlmeier has died following a rockfall accident while climbing Laila Peak in northern Pakistan, officials have confirmed.

The 31-year-old biathlon champion was struck by falling rocks during an alpine-style ascent of the 6,096-metre peak in the Karakoram mountain range on Monday, according to Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government. “Rescuers have confirmed Dahlmeier’s death on Laila Peak,” he said. “Her body will be brought to the city of Skardu when it is retrieved by rescuers.”

Dahlmeier had been reported “at least seriously injured” earlier this week, after her rope partner issued an emergency call from around 5,700 metres altitude. A military helicopter located the pair on 29 July, but no signs of life were confirmed at the time. Difficult terrain, conflict in the area, and continued risk of rockfall had delayed rescue efforts.

Dahlmeier, one of Germany’s most successful winter athletes, won gold in the sprint and pursuit at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and bronze in the individual event. She also claimed seven World Championship golds and 20 individual World Cup victories before retiring from elite sport in 2019. In 2023, she became a certified mountain and ski guide and had recently climbed Great Trango Tower earlier this month.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to Dahlmeier in a message to her family, writing: “Laura Dahlmeier was an exceptional sportswoman. She was an ambassador for our country in the world, a role model for peaceful, cheerful and fair coexistence across borders.”

Friends and teammates expressed their grief online. Olympic luger Felix Loch wrote: “Suddenly time stands still. We’re all thinking of you, Laura.” Teammate Dajana Eitberger added, “You’re in our thoughts.”

Veteran mountaineer and journalist Stefan Nestler had previously warned of the dangerous conditions in the Karakoram this summer. “It is hellishly dangerous to climb there,” he said. “On top of that, you have the extreme weather conditions — which can be traced back to climate change.”

Close friend and fellow climber Veronika Schirmer told German broadcaster ZDF: “Worrying about mountaineering is simply part of this high-risk sport. Sooner or later, the statistics catch up with you. But I trust that she knows what she’s doing.”

Dahlmeier had planned two summits on this expedition, with Laila Peak being her second.