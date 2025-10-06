Soo Catwoman’s children have shared the news that the punk and fashion icon has died at the age of 70.

Punk and fashion icon Soo Catwoman, whose real name was Susan Lucas, has died at the age of 70 after falling into a coma. Shem and Dion Lucas, have started a GoFundMe which reads: “We are Shem and Dion Lucas, the children of Susan Lucas, known and loved around the world as Soo Catwoman.

“She recently fell ill and was taken to hospital, and shortly after fell into a coma, which she sadly never awoke from, she passed away on Tuesday 30th of September 2025 at 3:56am, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

“We are utterly devastated by her loss, it came very quickly and unexpectedly.

“She was a very kind and caring individual who helped and cared for countless people during her time on this earth, she was a champion of the underdog, and always gave to people in need whenever she could.

“She was also a highly influential and inspirational figure, whose image has loomed large in the public consciousness for the past 49 years. She pushed forward the frontiers of fashion with her handmade clothing accessories, her striking make up and of course her signature ‘Soo Catwoman’ hairstyle.

Tributes are paid to punk and fashion icon Soo Catwoman who has died at 70 after falling into a coma. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“She remains a huge inspiration in the worlds of music, art and fashion, her image is timeless and as striking today as it was in 1976.

“Soo lived her private life in silent dignity, because of this she never sought to capitalize on her fame and lived a simple life. Choosing to raise her children instead of seeking fame and fortune.

“We loved our Mom very much, and because she cared so much for other people she was never focussed on amassing personal wealth, due to the surprise nature of her death and lack of support available we would like to ask if anyone would like to contribute to her funeral costs and the costs associated with this, so that we can give her the dignified send off that she deserves.

“We would be very grateful for any and all help people wish to give.

“Any additional funds left over after the costs associated with her funeral we would like to look into the possibility of establishing a permanent memorial in her honour so that friends, family and fans for years to come can have a place to visit and remember her by.”

The Instagram account for Controlled Weirdness paid tribute to Soo Catwoman on Instagram and wrote: “RIP Susan Lucas, aka Soo Catwoman. A true original from the early London punk scene, she was the face on the cover of the Sex Pistols newspaper used to promote Anarchy in the UK, and for a time, a flatmate of John Beverley, aka Sid Vicious.

“She was friends with the Bromley Contingent who included Siouxsie Sioux and Billy Idol and was a regular at Club Louise on Poland Street in Soho, the hangout for all the “freaks” who would go on to form the punk movement in 1976.

“As punk hit the mainstream and became more predictable and homogeneous, she gradually stepped away from the scene and disappeared from the public eye.

“The photos of her from that era are some of my favourites—they capture a true icon whose style and attitude helped define punk before it became a cliche.”