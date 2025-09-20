Diane Martel was the video director behind Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ and Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Can’t Stop.’

Described as a ‘trailblazer’ video director Diane Martel has died from breast cancer at the age of 63. Award-winning recording artist and actress Bleona paid tribute to Diane on Facebook and wrote: "Heartbroken over the passing of Diane Martel. I was honored to work with such a visionary director whose artistry and spirit will never be forgotten.

Bleona also said: “Sharing these behind-the-scenes moments from ‘Boy Gone Bad’ in her memory. Rest in peace, 🕊️ Diane.”

The family of Diane Martel released a statement which read: “Diane passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital – surrounded by friends and family – after a long battle with breast cancer.

The statement also said: “She is survived by her Aunt, Gail Merrifield Papp (wife of Joseph Papp, founder of The Public Theatre), her three beloved, loyal cats (Poki, PopPop, PomPom) and many loving lifetime friends.”

Trailblazing music video director Diane Martel has died from breast cancer at 63.

In the late 1990s, Diane Martel worked on videos such as Christina Aguilera’s ‘Genie in a Bottle,’ Justin Timberlake’s ‘Like I Love You,’ Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pills N Potions’ and Addison Rae’s ‘Obsessed.’ She is best known for working on Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ and Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Can’t Stop.’

According to Rolling Stone, “While both videos were plenty provocative, “Blurred Lines” became the bigger cultural flashpoint. The song’s lyrics sparked a pre-#MeToo debate about sexual violence and consent, issues the sexually explicit video — which starred the models Emily Ratajkowski, Elle Evans, and Jessi M’Bengue — only compounded.”

Lisa Katnic took to Instagram to pay tribute to Diane Martel and wrote: “My best friend Diane passed yesterday. Words cannot even begin to express the gratitude I have for the universe bringing us together.

“She changed my life. It's funny because I keep hearing a lot of people say this, and it's true. She changed so many lives. She was someone who gave so many opportunities to the creative people she crossed paths with. It was a special and unique gift to see that someone has something special and to have the ability to help them share it with the world. It was just one of her many super powers. There is nobody in the world like her. I am forever grateful that I got to have a best friend as magical as her. I love you so much Diane Martel. ❤️”