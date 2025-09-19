Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, hours before he was due to perform.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old Assamese singer was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on both Saturday and Sunday (September 20 and 21).

Zubeen was rescued from the sea and given CPR, and then taken to Singapore General Hospital. But, he could not be saved and died there earlier today. He passed at around 2.30pm India time (around 9am UK time)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative of the North East India Festival in Singapore told NDTV that the star started to have breathing difficulties while scuba diving.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," Anuj Kumar Boruah, the representative of North East India Festival told NDTV.

Zubeen was known for his work in films and music. He sang in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-language films.

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, hours before he was due to perform at a music festival there. Photo by Instagram/@zubeen.garg. | Instagram/@zubeen.garg

Zubeen Garg last posted a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday (September 16), when he announced that he would be in Singapore for the 4th North East India Festival. He wrote: “Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India's North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!"

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, wrote a tribute to the star: “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.

“Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam's culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.

He went on: “Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar.”

Zubeen Garg is survived by his wife, fashion designer Garima Saikia Garg.