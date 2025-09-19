Brett James, the Grammy-winning country songwriter behind hits like Carrie Underwood’s ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ and Taylor Swift's ‘A Perfectly Good Heart’, has died in a plane crash.

James, 57, was one of three people aboard a single-engine Cirrus SR22T that had departed from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville before it crashed into an open field near Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin, NC, killing all occupants, according to WTVF. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon (18 September).

No students or staff at the school were injured in the crash. James was one of the most renowned country music songwriters from the 2000s and early 2010s, having written Brantley Gilbert’s “Bottoms Up,” Rascal Flatts’ “Summer Nights” and various songs for Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw and Underwood.

He wrote a total of 27 number-one hits on country radio. Underwood’s “Jesus Take The Wheel” won Best Country song at the 49th Grammy Awards in 2007. The song had also been nominated for Song of the Year.

James, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020, also penned Dierks Bentley’s smash 2013 hit “I Hold On.” Bentley mourned James’ death on Thursday night, describing the Missouri-born songwriter as “a total legend.” He said: “Rest in peace pal.

“Total stud. Fellow aviator. One of the best singer-songwriters in our town….total legend.”

James was reportedly piloting a Cirrus SR22T plane, which took off from Nashville before crashing in North Carolina.