Birmingham Airport flights: Are departures cancelled or delayed today after 'aircraft incident' - same type of plane that crashed at Southend in July
A light aircraft was forced to do an emergency landing at the airport while en route to Belfast International Airport when developed landing gear problems. The airport has asked that all passengers check flight details with their airlines and follow advice issued by them.
It said: “We understand the frustration and apologise for the disruption this has caused. Our teams have worked as quickly as possible, in line with strict protocols, which must be followed to ensure a safe reopening of the runway following a prolonged closure.”
Police have confirmed one person was left with minor injuries following the incident. It has since been revealed that the plane was a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air - the same that was also involved in a plane crash at London Southend Airport in July, which killed four people on board.
Listed below are the departing flights that are cancelled and delayed today (Thursday 7 August).
- 6am KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled
- 6:30am TUI flight to Kefallinia - delayed
- 7am Jet2 flight to Ibiza - delayed
- 8:15am Jet2 flight to Mahon - delayed
In an update posted on X shortly before 8pm on Wednesday evening, the airport said: “Following the aircraft incident today, the runway has reopened and operations have resumed.” The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) said it had started an investigation into the incident, with “a multi-disciplinary team including inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, engineering and recorded data” deployed to the airport.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.