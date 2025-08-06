Birmingham Airport passengers are being advised of their rights and options after a temporary runway closure caused by an aircraft incident led to widespread disruption to outgoing flights.

The incident, which occurred earlier today, forced the airport to suspend operations temporarily. “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed,” Birmingham Airport posted on X (formerly Twitter). “We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause. We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”

Eyewitnesses claimed that a small plane made an emergency landing and “is sat in the middle of the runway,” though this has not been officially confirmed by the airport. However, footage and pictures on social media show the plane being attended to by emergency services.

The airport’s website has since gone down, making it harder for travellers to access flight updates, prompting renewed calls for passengers to monitor airline apps and flight-tracking platforms instead.

According to the live arrivals board on FlightRadar24, several flights were forced to divert, including:

Jet2 LS1222 from Faro, which diverted to Manchester (MAN)

Jet2 LS1356 from Kalamata, which diverted to East Midlands Airport (EMA)

Jet2 LS1202 from Lanzarote, also diverted to Manchester

Easyjet U26614 Corfu from Corfu diverted to London Luton

Other scheduled arrivals showed delays or were still awaiting updates, while all departures remained listed as on schedule.

In response to the situation, travel expert Lukas Holter from Airport Taxi Hub has shared key guidance on what passengers should do if their flights have been delayed or cancelled.

“Log into your airline’s app or website to check the real-time status of your flight, as this is often the fastest way to receive the most accurate updates,” Holter said. “Many airlines offer flexible options in the event of delays, such as rebooking onto the next available service or changing your travel dates without penalty.”

He urged travellers to act fast: “If these options are available, it’s best to take advantage of them as early as possible to minimise the risk of longer waits or further disruption to your journey.”

Holter reminded travellers of their rights under EU261/UK261 regulations. “If your flight is significantly delayed or cancelled, you may be entitled to a range of support from the airline. This can include care provisions such as meals, refreshments, and access to communication (like phone calls or emails), as well as overnight accommodation and transport to a hotel if necessary,” he explained.

“In addition, depending on the length of the delay and the reason behind it, you may also be eligible for financial compensation—ranging from £220 to £520—if the disruption was within the airline’s control and you arrive at your destination more than three hours later than planned.”

Travellers are advised to keep all documentation, including boarding passes and receipts, and submit claims through official airline channels.

“Set up alerts via your airline or flight-tracking services to receive updates directly, and regularly monitor airport announcements, flight information screens, and your carrier’s digital channels to stay informed of any changes,” Holter advised.

For those already at the airport, he recommends using lounge access where possible or finding a quiet area with power outlets to stay charged and comfortable.

“If you planned to take a taxi, ride‑share or coach connection after arrival, contact the operator to reschedule,” Holter said. “Some taxi services do provide live tracking, so they can monitor your flights and adjust pickup in case of delays.”

He also advised saving receipts for any out-of-pocket costs: “If you incur expenses (snacks, Wi‑Fi access, alternate transport or overnight accommodation) due to the delay, keep your receipts. Depending on your airline’s policy or travel insurance coverage, you may be eligible for reimbursement.”

Birmingham Airport said it will continue to issue updates as soon as possible.