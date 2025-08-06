Flights bound for Birmingham Airport have been diverted after the airport temporarily closed its runway due to an aircraft incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on X, (formerly Twitter), Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) announced: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today, are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport. We will continue to issue updates when we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses claimed that a small plane made an emergency landing and “is sat in the middle of the runway,” though this has not been officially confirmed by the airport. However, footage and pictures on social media show the plane being attended to by emergency services.

The airport’s website has also crashed, following the advice for passengers to check their flight status.

Flights bound for Birmingham Airport have been diverted after the airport temporarily closed its runway due to an aircraft incident on Wednesday afternoon. | Getty Images

According to the live arrivals board on FlightRadar24, several flights were forced to divert, including:

Jet2 LS1222 from Faro, which diverted to Manchester (MAN)

Jet2 LS1356 from Kalamata, which diverted to East Midlands Airport (EMA)

Jet2 LS1202 from Lanzarote, also diverted to Manchester

Easyjet U26614 Corfu from Corfu diverted to London Luton

Other scheduled arrivals showed delays or were still awaiting updates, while all departures remained listed as on schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers and relatives shared their frustrations and confusion online. One user said: "How can a plane that small and on the grass delay us for 3 hours???? Any explanation"

A user also shared that her son’s flight was affected: "Son & family have been diverted to Stanstead. Just landed but not given any more info yet"

At the time of writing, there is still no official statement regarding the nature of the aircraft incident or when the runway will fully reopen.