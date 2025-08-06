Birmingham Airport: Have flights been cancelled? Travel chaos as multiple flights diverted after runway closure
In a post on X, (formerly Twitter), Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) announced: "Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.
“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today, are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport. We will continue to issue updates when we can."
Eyewitnesses claimed that a small plane made an emergency landing and “is sat in the middle of the runway,” though this has not been officially confirmed by the airport. However, footage and pictures on social media show the plane being attended to by emergency services.
The airport’s website has also crashed, following the advice for passengers to check their flight status.
According to the live arrivals board on FlightRadar24, several flights were forced to divert, including:
Other scheduled arrivals showed delays or were still awaiting updates, while all departures remained listed as on schedule.
Passengers and relatives shared their frustrations and confusion online. One user said: "How can a plane that small and on the grass delay us for 3 hours???? Any explanation"
A user also shared that her son’s flight was affected: "Son & family have been diverted to Stanstead. Just landed but not given any more info yet"
At the time of writing, there is still no official statement regarding the nature of the aircraft incident or when the runway will fully reopen.
