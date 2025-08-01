A new bus service will be launching between Birmingham city centre and Birmingham Airport.

The National Express 17A service, will start running on Sunday (3 August) and will stop in Small Heath, Yardley and Tile Cross. It will run to the NEC every half an hour. Mat Hidson, area network manager for National Express West Midlands, said: “Following on from the successful introduction of our 97A service, we continue to work in partnership with Birmingham Airport to improve sustainable transport options for those travelling to and from the airport and the NEC for holidays and events, and for the many colleagues who work at both major sites.

“The launch of the new frequent 17A service will provide improved connections for passengers across central and east Birmingham, offering a convenient and cost-effective alternative to driving by helping them save on expensive fuel, airport drop-off or parking costs, as well as helping to reduce traffic and drive down harmful emissions on our region’s roads.” Alongside the introduction of the new 17A service, National Express West Midlands will also extend some journeys on its existing 17 service between Birmingham and Tile Cross to serve Chelmsley Wood every 30 minutes.

Between the 17 and the 17A these changes provide passengers travelling between Birmingham and Tile Cross with a bus every 10 minutes. Nikki Bains, head of planning, transport and strategy at Birmingham Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome another sustainable travel option to and from the airport.

"In line with the objectives of our Airport Surface Access Strategy, we continue to increase our sustainable modal split targets and look forward to exploring additional routes in the near future.”