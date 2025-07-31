Stansted Airport has warned passengers to “consult their airlines” after flights were disrupted due to Nats technical fault.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stansted Airport was impacted by national issue at air traffic control yesterday which saw flights cancelled and planes grounded. The technical issue has been resolved but airports are continuing to recover today.

The airport said "many departures and arrivals" were impacted. A Stansted Airport spokesperson said yesterday: "No departing flights have been cancelled today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"About 40 departures have been affected by delays, some very minor while others have experienced moderate delays of up to two hours. Delays are expected to continue throughout the evening as a result of the earlier NATS issue and its knock-on effects, but we expect normal flight operations for tomorrow."

Stansted Airport has warned passengers to “consult their airlines” after flights were disrupted due to Nats technical fault. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

In an update last night the airport said the “issue has been resolved” and “inbound and outbound flights are now operating again”. It added: “There may be some ongoing impact to flights schedules so passengers due to travel are advised to consult their airlines for updates”.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said “continued disruption is expected” today at UK airports. Ms Alexander said: “I have been informed systems have now been restored but continued disruption is expected, and passengers should check with individual airports for advice”.

Gatwick, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, Manchester and Stansted Airports were all among the airports across the UK affected by the outage. Ryanair called for Nats CEO Martin Rolfe to step down, blaming him for repeated failures. The airline’s chief operating officer, Neal McMahon, said: “It is outrageous that passengers are once again being hit with delays and disruption due to Martin Rolfe’s continued mismanagement of Nats.