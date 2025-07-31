Twenty-five passengers have been hospitalised after a Delta Airlines flight encountered "significant turbulence".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aircraft was en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam but was diverted to Minneapolis. The plane had been 37,000ft in the air over South Dakota when it was forced to land - just over two hours into its nine-hour expected flight time.

Medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to Minneapolis to evaluate customers and crew. In a statement, Delta said: "We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs." It comes as Delta Air Lines has been sued over a man’s use of a lost iPad to record explicit videos.

Twenty-five passengers have been hospitalised after a Delta Airlines flight encountered "significant turbulence". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines employee stole a computer tablet left behind on a plane by a South Carolina child, then used it to record sexually explicit videos of himself – which saved to cloud storage and were discovered by the minor’s parents, a recent federal lawsuit alleges. The child’s parents, Tory and Brooke Brewer, sued Delta in US district court in Charleston on 16 July, saying their family is owed damages for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and harassment, among other causes.

A statement from the airline said “the accused individual is not a Delta employee but one of a vendor company” that it did not identify. Delta said in its statement that the airline has “zero tolerance for unlawful behavior of any kind but will decline to comment further on this pending litigation”.