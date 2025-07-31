Flights are cancelled and delayed at Heathrow Airport today (Thursday 31 July) after Nats’ technical fault yesterday that saw planes grounded.

A technical glitch in the National Air Traffic Service (Nats) systems caused more than 150 cancellations yesterday. More than 100 flights were cancelled after the 20-minute air traffic control outage grounded planes and suspended take-offs across the UK.

Nats has said its systems are fully operational again and air traffic capacity is returning to normal - but there was a backlog of flights following the outage, with many delayed. Gatwick, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, and Manchester Airports were all among the airports across the UK affected by the outage.

Today there are cancelled and delayed flights at Heathrow Airport. Here is an example of departing flights that are affected this morning

7:45 BA flight to Brussels - cancelled

8:20 BA flight to Dublin - cancelled

8:20 Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando - delayed

8:25 BA flight to Luxembourg-Ville - cancelled

8:30 United Airlines to Chicago - delayed

9:50 Aer Lingus to Shannon - delayed

10:45 Virgin Atlantic flight to Miami - delayed

10:55 Delta Air Lines to Salt Lake City - cancelled

If you are travelling to or from the airport today it is advised that you enquire with your airline regarding the status of your flight. Ryanair’s chief operating officer, Neal McMahon, called the incident yesterday “utterly unacceptable” and demanded the resignation of NATS CEO Martin Rolfe, blaming “continued mismanagement” and a failure to learn from the August 2023 outage.

EasyJet’s David Morgan also criticised the repeat failure, saying: “It’s extremely disappointing to see an ATC failure once again causing disruption to our customers.” Airlines have urged passengers to check with their carriers before heading to the airport. NATS has confirmed the issue was not cyber-related and stressed that safety procedures were followed throughout.