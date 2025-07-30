Flights across the UK are beginning to resume after a nationwide air traffic control system failure earlier today forced airports to suspend all departures.

In an update posted at 5pm Nats - the UK's air traffic control provider - confirmed: “Our systems are fully operational and air traffic capacity is returning to normal. Departures at all airports have resumed and we are working with affected airlines and airports to clear the backlog safely.”

NATS had earlier reported a “technical issue at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre,” prompting immediate restrictions on aircraft within the London control area “in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority.”

Airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, and Stansted were affected by the disruption, with passengers stranded on planes and gates closed. London Gatwick Airport stated: “There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport confirmed this, telling concerned passengers on social media: “Due to an issue with NATS, departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended. They are working on this with urgency and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

By 5.05pm, London Stansted confirmed that “inbound and outbound flights are now operating again” but warned of continued disruption: “There may be some ongoing impact to flight schedules so passengers are advised to consult their airlines for updates.”

NATS added: “We apologise to everyone affected by this issue. We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption.”

British Airways said the number of its inbound and outbound flights at Heathrow is restricted to a total of 32 per hour until 7.15pm. After then the flow rate will return to the usual level of 45 per hour.