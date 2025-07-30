All outbound flights from UK airports, including London Gatwick and Heathrow, were temporarily suspended on Wednesday following a technical failure at the NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While NATS later confirmed the issue had been "restored", delays and cancellations have continued across the country, with disruption affecting airports in Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh.

In a statement, NATS said: “As a result of a technical issue at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre, we are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority.” Passengers have been advised to check directly with their airlines for flight status updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gatwick Airport confirmed the impact, stating: “There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved. We are working with NATS to resume flights as quickly as possible. Inbound flights are still landing at the airport.”

While the disruption has caused significant delays for thousands of travellers, legal experts say compensation under UK and EU air passenger laws is unlikely.

Daniel McAfee, UK lawyer and Head of Legal Operations at Lawhive, explained that passengers are not entitled to compensation if flights are delayed or cancelled due to air traffic control (ATC) issues, as they fall under "extraordinary circumstances" — events outside of the airline’s control.

An aircraft takes off over a car park at Heathrow Airport. Picture by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Under UK Regulation 261/2004, airlines are generally not obligated to pay compensation for cancellations or delays caused by extraordinary circumstances,” said McAfee. “Air traffic control issues fall under this category.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this does not mean passengers are without support. Airlines are still required to offer care and assistance, including:

A full refund or alternative flight to your destination at the earliest opportunity (or a later date, if preferred).

Meals and refreshments, proportional to the delay.

Hotel accommodation and transport, if an overnight stay is needed.

Two free means of communication (calls, emails, or faxes).

McAfee recommends the following steps for affected travellers:

Stay informed – Monitor your airline’s website or app for real-time updates. Contact the airline – Confirm your rebooking or refund options as soon as possible. Review your travel insurance – Some policies may cover additional expenses. Keep all receipts – You can claim back reasonable expenses even if compensation isn’t available.

“With potentially thousands of passengers affected, it's essential to remain patient but also proactive in securing alternative arrangements,” McAfee advised.