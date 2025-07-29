A Delta co-pilot was arrested as police stormed the cockpit of Boeing 737 just after it landed in San Francisco.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office named the suspect as Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, a resident of Florida. Officials have confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody after authorities received a report about sex crimes against a child.

Passengers aboard the flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco on Saturday posted videos online showing federal agents walking through the aisle of the plane on their way to arrest Bhagwagar. “They stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane through the cabin doors located between first and coach,” a passenger told The San Francisco Chronicle.

The pilot was booked into Martinez Detention Facility on charges of five counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10. His bond has been set at $5 million. The investigation has been described as having begun in April, reports The New York Times.

FAA records show that Bhagwagar is licensed to fly a Boeing 737-500. He previously lived in San Ramon, Texas.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the agency’s officers were there to aid the sheriff’s office as part of an “ongoing local investigation.” The airline told The Independent: “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation”.