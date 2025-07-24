The airline Vueling has made a statement after over 50 Jewish passengers were kicked off a flight - sparking controversy.

Vueling has stated that the choir of 52 Jewish teenagers and their director were kicked off a flight from Valencia and Paris on Wednesday (23 July) to "prioritize the safety" of the other passengers. The company said they were displaying a highly confrontational attitude.

The Valencia Civil Guard removed them due to the disturbances they were causing before takeoff. According to sources from the State security forces team, who spoke to EL ESPAÑOL, the teenagers boarded the plane and began singing songs.

At that moment, they explain, it was the pilot himself who called the Civil Guard to ask them to act and remove the group that was causing a "scandal" on board. Prior to that call, the flight crew approached them and explained that "if they continued singing or making noise, they would call the police."

Five minutes later, security teams arrived and evacuated the group of young people along with their leader, whom they arrested and subdued. They have also confirmed that some of those taken off the plane "offered resistance," so the Civil Guard acted and was " forced to subdue " them.

This incident, spread on social media, sparked a response from Israel's Minister of Diaspora and the Fight against Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli , who attributed the incident to an "antisemitic incident." French MP Caroline Yadan is demanding accountability from the airline Vueling, claiming that "this is a very serious incident."