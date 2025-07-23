A major update has been given on the upcoming 48-hour strike due to go ahead at Glasgow Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 100 workers had been set to take part in the industrial action this Thursday in a dispute over pay. However, according to an airport spokesman the strike has been called off.

The Glasgow Airport spokesman told the BBC: "We have been informed by Unite that the planned industrial action for 24 to 26 July has been suspended to allow for further dialogue regarding our pay offer of 4%." The industrial action would have fallen during the traditional Glasgow Fair fortnight and the airport's busy summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after 98.7 per cent of Unite members at Glasgow Airport Limited backed industrial action to secure a better pay offer after rejecting a basic four per cent pay offer. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said at the time: “Summer strike action is now inevitable unless Glasgow Airport’s new owners come to their senses. We will support our members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

A major update has been given on the upcoming 48-hour strike due to go ahead at Glasgow Airport. (Photo: Glasgow Airport Pick Up and Drop Off via Google Maps) | Glasgow Airport Pick Up and Drop Off via Google Maps

The workers would have included airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers. Unite said: “Unite can confirm it has now successfully negotiated a pay deal covering 250 ICTS central search workers at Glasgow Airport. The workers who deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights have secured a basic pay increase of five per cent.

“The ICTS deal means that disputes involving around 740 workers have been successfully resolved through negotiation at Glasgow Airport. This includes around 300 Menzies Aviation workers securing a pay deal which establishes a four per cent minimum increase for new starters, and up to 10 per cent for workers depending on grades. 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions at the airport also accepted a basic wage increase of 4.5 per cent while there have been wage wins for over 140 workers based at Glasgow airport employed by ABM and OCS.”