Summer strike dates at Glasgow Airport have been confirmed that will likely cause travel chaos for holidaymakers and see flights cancelled.

Members of the Unite union have rejected the offer of a 4% pay increase, and last week backed strike action by 98.7%. The union said it had been informed that no new offer would be made, meaning it has been left with "no option" but to announce strike dates.

Around 100 workers will walk out on Thursday July 24 at 6am until July 26 at 05:59. They include airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers employed by Glasgow Airport LTD.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Summer strike action is now inevitable unless Glasgow Airport’s new owners come to their senses. We will support our members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The union also announced it had successfully negotiated a deal with security firm ICTS to ensure 250 search area workers receive a 5% pay rise. Unite previously reached a deal with Menzies Aviation for around 300 staff who will receive increases of between four and 10%, and a 4.5% uplift for 50 Falck firefighters.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “Glasgow Airport Limited is making the lowest pay offer despite it being the most profitable company at the airport. It is the only company escalating a dispute and they seem to be spoiling for a fight rather than trying to resolve the dispute.”

“We have just successfully resolved another pay dispute involving hundreds of ICTS workers at the airport. The latest deal adds to the growing list of companies at the airport where agreements have been secured through negotiation covering hundreds of workers.”

A spokesperson for AGS Airports, which owns and manages Glasgow Airport, said: “We are extremely disappointed with Unite’s decision to serve notice of industrial action. We have been in talks with Unite since March during which time we have made several improved and fair offers against a backdrop of a challenging operating environment.

“We have tabled an offer of 4%, which represents an above-inflation pay increase. Despite reaching agreement with 80% of our staff across AGS Airports over pay, our offer has been rejected by 75 members of staff at Glasgow Airport who, through Unite, have informed us they wish to embark on strike action. We will now proceed with our contingency plans to ensure we minimise any disruption for our airlines and passengers.”