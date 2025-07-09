EasyJet has issued a statement as it has cancelled flights to and from Italy ahead of a national strike.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Thursday 10 July due to strike action by ground staff at airports around the country in addition to a walkout by easyJet cabin crews. The 24-hour strike could affect flight schedules as well as having a significant impact on ground operations such as check-in and baggage services in airports including Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Naples, Venice and Cagliari.

The industrial action has been called by numerous trade unions amid demands for better working conditions, contracts and salaries, and to protest over corporate restructuring. In addition, Italy-based cabin crew employed by British low-cost carrier easyJet are staging a 24-hour strike on 10 July.

EasyJet passengers scheduled to fly to or from Italy on Thursday are advised to consult the "Manage Booking" section of the official website and keep an eye on emails and app notifications for any updates. EasyJet confirmed to NationalWorld that it has already pre-emptively cancelled five flights to and from the UK to help customers rearrange their plans in advance.

The airline says: “We would like to reassure customers that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption caused by national industrial action in Italy on Thursday 10 July 2025, including contacting customers in advance with alternative options to help rearrange their plans. While this is outside of our control, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The Italian civil aviation authority ENAC reminds air travellers that during strikes in Italy flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00, with a list published on its website. Italy's flag carrier ITA Airways said it has been forced to cancel 36 national and international flights scheduled for Thursday, due to the strike, including connections to Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Milan and Rome.