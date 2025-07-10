Flights are cancelled and delayed at Italian airports today (Thursday 10 July) amid strike action.

The 24-hour strike was called by Assohandlers, the national union of airport handling service providers. Their company members, namely Swissport, Airport Handling, Aviapartner, Aviation Services, and BGY International Services, offer ground handling in the major airports in the nation.

EasyJet cabin staff and Lombardy’s union of Flai Trasporti e Servizi joined the strike, widening the scope even further. To the already caused disruption, security authorities at Cagliari Airport even started a four-hour strike from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, further contributing to passenger delay.

In response, Italy’s National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) issued guidelines to protect a minimum level of air services. Flights scheduled during peak windows—from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM—were allowed to operate. Additionally, routes serving Sicily, Sardinia, and Lampedusa were exempt from strike disruptions.

Despite these precautions, airports have experienced mounting flight cancellations and operational delays throughout the day. Operations in Venice were heavily affected by the strike, especially on international routes. Four U.S.-connected flights were delayed, along with several cancellations.

At Venice Marco Polo there have been 12 delays and 14 flight cancellations today. For Rome Fiumicino airport 81 flight delays with 48 delays at Milan Malpensa as well as 36 cancellations.

Milan Linate there have been 22 cancellations and nine delays. Multiple airlines reported operational issues, with the following carriers experiencing the most notable delays or cancellations:

easyJet – Ground crews and flight attendants participated directly in the strike, causing widespread disruptions

Ryanair – Over 20 flight cancellations, particularly at Malpensa

ITA Airways – Italy’s national carrier canceled over 35 flights