A woman has died and several others injured after a roof of a restaurant collapsed in Rome, Italy.

A 31-year-old woman died after the roof of a Michelin-starred restaurant in the Italian seaside town of Terracina to the south of Rome collapsed on Monday night (7 July). The woman, identified as Mara Severin, was working in the Essenza restaurant when the roof caved in suddenly at around 10pm.

Around 10 customers and staff were injured in the tragic incident, three of them critically. They were all taken to hospital after being extracted from the rubble by firefighters.

Terracina mayor Francesco Giannnetti paid tribute to Severin, who was rescued alive but died a short time later. The mayor said she was a "splendid, radiant young woman who loved her work".

Local prosecutors have impounded the site and launched an investigation into the tragedy. A video has been posted on social media showing firefighters entering the restaurant ruins.

Terracina is an Italian city located on the southeast of Rome. It is a beautiful seaside resort between Rome and Naples.