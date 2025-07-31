Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said “continued disruption is expected” today at UK airports.

Flight analysts Cirium have said 84 departures and 71 arrivals were cancelled across UK airports on Wednesday after Nats’ technical fault. Most of these cancellations were at London Heathrow, with 29 departures and 17 arrivals.

Ms Alexander said: “I have been informed systems have now been restored but continued disruption is expected, and passengers should check with individual airports for advice”. Gatwick, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, and Manchester Airports were all among the airports across the UK affected by the outage.

Ryanair called for Nats CEO Martin Rolfe to step down, blaming him for repeated failures. The airline’s chief operating officer, Neal McMahon, said: “It is outrageous that passengers are once again being hit with delays and disruption due to Martin Rolfe’s continued mismanagement of Nats.

(Photo: Getty Images)

“Yet another ATC system failure has resulted in the closure of UK airspace meaning thousands of passengers’ travel plans have been disrupted. It is clear that no lessons have been learned since the August 2023 Nats system outage, and passengers continue to suffer as a result of Martin Rolfe’s incompetence.”

Although flights are departing again, airlines have urged passengers to check with their carriers before heading to the airport. NATS has confirmed the issue was not cyber-related and stressed that safety procedures were followed throughout.