What flights are cancelled today? Full list of flights axed or delayed at UK airports - including Birmingham, Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester
NATS, which has apologised, said it had taken 20 minutes to resolve the issue by switching to a back-up system, and systems were fully operational within an hour. Airlines are demanding answers after more than 150 flights were cancelled on Wednesday and thousands more were grounded.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said departures at airports across the UK resumed on Wednesday evening and NATS was working with airports and airlines "to clear the backlog safely and look after passengers." "I will be meeting the NATS Chief Executive today to understand what happened and how we can prevent reoccurrence," she said on X.
Ten flights on Thursday morning to and from Heathrow Airport were cancelled - four departures and six arrivals, according to the airport's website, Listed below are the flights that are cancelled and delayed from major UK airports today.
Birmingham Airport
Departing flights:
- 13:45 TUI flight to Malta - delayed
- 14:30 Saudi flight to Jeddah - delayed
- 16:35 Jet2 flight to Rhodes - delayed
Gatwick Airport
Departing flights:
- 12:25 easyJet flight to Inverness - delayed
- 13:20 easyJet flight to Milan - delayed
- 15:20 easyJet flight to Enfidha - delayed
- 18:10 easyJet flight to Prague - delayed
- 19:05 easyJet flight to Belfast - delayed
Heathrow Airport
Departing flights:
- 10:45 Virgin Atlantic flight to Miami - delayed
- 10:55 Delta Air Lines flight to Salt Lake City - cancelled
- 11:00 BA flight to Bridgetown - delayed
- 11:35 BA flight to New York City - cancelled
- 11:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed
- 12:00 United Airlines to New York City - delayed
- 12:05 Air Canada to Toronto - cancelled
- 12:10 BA flight to Venice - delayed
- 12:10 American Airlines to New York City - delayed
- 12:25 Delta Airlines to Minneapolis-St Paul - delayed
- 12:25 BA to Copenhagen - delayed
- 13:10 BA flight to Athens - delayed
- 13:20 BA flight to Toronto - cancelled
- 13:25 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed
- 13:35 Virgin Atlantic to LA - delayed
- 14:10 Air Canada to Vancouver - delayed
- 14:40 BA flight to NYC - delayed
- 15:20 BA to Bologna - delayed
- 16:05 Delta flight to NYC - delayed
- 16:10 BA flight to Dublin - delayed
- 16:40 BA flight to Pittsburgh - delayed
- 18:25 United to San Francisco - delayed
- 18:35 BA flight to Amman - delayed
Manchester Airport
Departing flights:
Luton Airport
Departing flights:
