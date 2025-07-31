The transport secretary will meet the head of air traffic control (ATC) provider NATS today after a system outage grounded flights across the UK.

NATS, which has apologised, said it had taken 20 minutes to resolve the issue by switching to a back-up system, and systems were fully operational within an hour. Airlines are demanding answers after more than 150 flights were cancelled on Wednesday and thousands more were grounded.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said departures at airports across the UK resumed on Wednesday evening and NATS was working with airports and airlines "to clear the backlog safely and look after passengers." "I will be meeting the NATS Chief Executive today to understand what happened and how we can prevent reoccurrence," she said on X.

Ten flights on Thursday morning to and from Heathrow Airport were cancelled - four departures and six arrivals, according to the airport's website, Listed below are the flights that are cancelled and delayed from major UK airports today.

Birmingham Airport

Departing flights:

13:45 TUI flight to Malta - delayed

14:30 Saudi flight to Jeddah - delayed

16:35 Jet2 flight to Rhodes - delayed

Gatwick Airport

Departing flights:

12:25 easyJet flight to Inverness - delayed

13:20 easyJet flight to Milan - delayed

15:20 easyJet flight to Enfidha - delayed

18:10 easyJet flight to Prague - delayed

19:05 easyJet flight to Belfast - delayed

Heathrow Airport

Departing flights:

10:45 Virgin Atlantic flight to Miami - delayed

10:55 Delta Air Lines flight to Salt Lake City - cancelled

11:00 BA flight to Bridgetown - delayed

11:35 BA flight to New York City - cancelled

11:45 KLM flight to Amsterdam - delayed

12:00 United Airlines to New York City - delayed

12:05 Air Canada to Toronto - cancelled

12:10 BA flight to Venice - delayed

12:10 American Airlines to New York City - delayed

12:25 Delta Airlines to Minneapolis-St Paul - delayed

12:25 BA to Copenhagen - delayed

13:10 BA flight to Athens - delayed

13:20 BA flight to Toronto - cancelled

13:25 BA flight to Stockholm - delayed

13:35 Virgin Atlantic to LA - delayed

14:10 Air Canada to Vancouver - delayed

14:40 BA flight to NYC - delayed

15:20 BA to Bologna - delayed

16:05 Delta flight to NYC - delayed

16:10 BA flight to Dublin - delayed

16:40 BA flight to Pittsburgh - delayed

18:25 United to San Francisco - delayed

18:35 BA flight to Amman - delayed

Manchester Airport

Departing flights:

Luton Airport

Departing flights:

9:45am easyJet to Inverness - delayed

12:30 easyJet to Glasgow - delayed