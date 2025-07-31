Is London airspace closed today? Latest updates after planes grounded and flights cancelled at UK airports after Nats technical fault
It prompted a short shutdown of outbound flights across UK airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick. NATS, which has apologised, said it had taken 20 minutes to resolve the issue by switching to a back-up system, and systems were fully operational within an hour. Airlines are demanding answers after more than 150 flights were cancelled on Wednesday and thousands more were grounded.
There were major cancellations and delays, especially at Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, and others in Scotland and the Midlands including Birmingham. NATS has confirmed that the affected system was restored promptly and normal air traffic operations resumed following the outage.
The airspace is open today and all UK airports are operational now. Due to the backlog, expect possible delays, and ask airlines about your rights to assistance, accommodation, or rebooking — especially if you were delayed on the tarmac for several hours.
Check with your airline before travelling to verify flight status and departure times. Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said “continued disruption is expected” today at UK airports. Ms Alexander said: “I have been informed systems have now been restored but continued disruption is expected, and passengers should check with individual airports for advice”.
