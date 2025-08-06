Birmingham Airport has reopened its runway after an earlier aircraft incident forced a temporary closure and widespread disruption to both arrivals and departures.

In an update posted at 7.54pm on Wednesday, the airport confirmed: “Following the aircraft incident today, the runway has reopened and operations have resumed.”

The airport added: “All passengers must check flight details with their airlines and follow advice issued by them. We understand the frustration and apologise for the disruption this has caused.”

The statement also said airport teams had worked “as quickly as possible, in line with strict protocols, which must be followed to ensure a safe reopening of the runway following a prolonged closure.”

Earlier in the day, a light aircraft made an emergency landing on the runway, leading to the cancellation or diversion of multiple flights. Eyewitnesses claimed the small plane “is sat in the middle of the runway,” though this was not officially confirmed by the airport. Social media footage showed emergency services attending to the aircraft.

While the cause of the incident remains unconfirmed, all persons on board were safely discharged by West Midlands Ambulance Service, according to the airport's previous statement. The runway closure led to both check-in and security being shut for several hours, causing delays and cancellations across the board.

Live updates from flight tracking service Flightradar24 show a gradual return to normal. Scheduled arrivals are now largely proceeding, with only a few exceptions such as the SunExpress flight from Dalaman being diverted to Stansted, and a KLM flight from Amsterdam marked as cancelled.

Departures are also resuming, though some, such as Eurowings to Dusseldorf and Aer Lingus to Dublin, remain cancelled. Several other flights are operating with delayed departure times ranging from 20 minutes to over two hours.