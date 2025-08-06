Birmingham Airport has confirmed its runway remains closed hours after an earlier aircraft incident, causing widespread disruption for travellers as more flights are cancelled or delayed, with some pushed to the next day.

“All persons on board the aircraft have been discharged by West Midlands Ambulance Service,” the airport said in an updated statement shared on X (formally Twitter). “During this temporary closure we apologise for the inconvenience this is causing… At this time, both check-in and security are temporarily closed. We will continue to issue updates when we can.”

The situation continues to impact both arrivals and departures. According to FlightRadar24, numerous inbound flights have been diverted, including flights from Catania and Heraklion that were rerouted to Luton. A Jet2 service from Kos was diverted to Manchester, while Aer Lingus flight EI3646 from Belfast has been cancelled entirely.

Outbound flights are also affected. Several services scheduled to depart Birmingham - including flights to Brussels, Liverpool, Faro and Belfast - were cancelled by early evening. Others were listed with significantly delayed estimated departure times, with a TUI flight to Lanzarote now not expected to leave until 7.15pm.

One passenger posted on X: “They’ve cancelled my son’s flight until tomorrow! Absolute joke.”

Eyewitnesses have claimed the incident involved a small plane making an emergency landing. One social media user wrote that it “is sat in the middle of the runway”, though this has not been officially confirmed by the airport. However, photos and videos posted online appear to show emergency vehicles attending to a small aircraft on the tarmac.

The disruption began earlier in the day when the airport first announced the closure, urging passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling. That warning still stands, but access to up-to-date flight information has been complicated by Birmingham Airport’s website going offline.

Travellers are now being urged to rely on airline apps or live flight tracking platforms instead.