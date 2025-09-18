A Hollywood actor and photographer has died at the age of 46 after being involved in a car crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Everett Young was in a crash on the 134 Freeway in California.

The star’s vehicle was hit by a car which was travelling the wrong way down the busy motorway. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the other motorist was rushed to hospital, his representative has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad worked for many prestigious American publications throughout his career including Vanity Fair, Vogue, and The Hollywood Reporter. He photographed many famous faces such as David Harbour, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green.

As an actor, he appeared in hit shows including Grey's Anatomy, Boy Meets World and Charlie's Angels. He also established Dream Loud Official, a campaign committed to bringing music and arts education back to schools across America, championing creativity as a "vital component of learning".

His representative Paul Christensen said to The Hollywood Reporter: "Brad's passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched.” He added that he had "lived his mission" by preserving the arts.

Actor and celebrity photographer Brad Everett Young has died aged 46 after the car he was travelling in was hit by another vehicle travelling the wrong way down a motorway. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Paramount+

General Hospital's Chris McKenna posted a collection of photographs Brad had taken of him on Instagram just a few weeks ago, writing: "These were taken just a couple weeks ago by the late @bradley206 we won't see another like him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parry Shan, a fellow actor from General Hospital, wrote: "Brad Everett Young was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever met. But the one trait that made him truly stand out in this business, often filled with cynicism, was his indomitable positivity."

He went on to say that Brad wouldn’t accept payment for taking photos of him, and instead wanted to help boost other people’s careers.

Brad leaves behind his brother, Chris.