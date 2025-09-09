A young footballer who was about to sign for an MLS giant has died in a car accident, his club has confirmed.

Eder Smic Valencia, a 16-year-old footballer on the verge of joining New York Red Bulls, has died in a car crash while on holiday in his home country.

The accident happened on the morning of Sunday, September 7 in Guachene, Colombia, when a tanker truck collided with several vehicles.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash, with Valencia apparently in a grey car at the time of the accident.

Teenage footballer Eder Smic Valencia has died age 16 in a car accident. | Instagram

His club, Academia Alemana Popayan (AAFP), confirmed his death with a post online.

A spokesperson said: “It is with deep sorrow that we report the passing of our player Eder Smic Valencia Ambuila in a car accident while on vacation in Guachene.

“We are supporting his family and we will honour his memory here at AAFP.

“He will forever be in our hearts.”

Valencia had impressed at the under-16 Bulls Cup in February and was due to fly to the US this week to sign with MLS side New York Red Bulls - the club where Arsenal legend Thierry Henry previously plied his trade.

He had also been tipped to represent Colombia at next year’s South American under-17 Championship.