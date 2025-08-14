A League Two side is mourning the loss of one of their own as a promising young footballer dies after a car crash.

Barnet FC have confirmed the death of academy player Arash “AJ” Javanmardi following injuries sustained in a serious car crash.

The club announced the news on Wednesday night, describing the 18-year-old as a gifted, two-footed attacker and a vibrant personality in the dressing room.

A Barnet spokesperson said: “It is with profound sadness that Barnet Football Club announces the passing of academy player Arash “AJ” Javanmardi.

“At just 18 years of age, AJ was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and was tragically unable to recover from his injuries.

“A flamboyant and creative footballer who was talented with both feet, AJ had been on the Academy Football Education Programme for two years.

“As a person, AJ was highly ambitious but also thoughtful, caring and considerate. He was a big character who put smiles on people’s faces; a skilled jokester who knew how to enjoy life.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Barnet Football Club are with AJ’s family and friends. "We ask that everyone respects the privacy of AJ’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

A minute’s applause will be held in his memory during the 18th minute of this Saturday’s League Two match against Walsall, and the players will be wearing black armbands.