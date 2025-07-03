Liverpool winger Diogo Jota has died in a car crash, according to Portuguese media reports.

Multiple news outlets have claimed that the 28-year-old was on holiday in Spain when he was involved in a car accident with his brother Andre.

According to emergency services, an incident took place on the A-52 in Zamora, a city in the Castile and Leon region of northern Spain.

A spokesperson from the 112 service for Castile and Leon said: “The 112 operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire.

“112 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident.

“From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene.”

Jota played 37 games in all competitions for Liverpool last season, with many of those being substitute appearances.

Nontheless, he managed to rack up nine goals and four assists as the Reds stormed their way to the Premier League title.

The incident comes just two weeks after Jota got married, tying the knot with with long-term partner Rute Cardoso at a ceremony in Porto.