Emotional tributes have been paid after a footballer collapsed mid-game, and died after arriving at hospital.

35-year-old midfielder Enzo Pittau, who recently became a father to a baby girl, was playing for Don Orione in a Chaco federation tournament match against Club Union in Machagai when he suddenly collapsed 41 minutes into the game.

Pittau received immediate medical attention and was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to local outlet media reports.

A spokesperson for Don Orione, his club, said: “With deep pain, we communicate the death of Enzo Pittau. We are shocked and affected by this loss. We appreciate your solidarity and understanding in this difficult time for our club and Enzo’s family.”

Witnesses described scenes after Pittau fell to the ground without any contact.

“It was as if he just fainted,” one person told news outlet Diario Chaco. “Everything turned to chaos - people screaming, crying, running for help. From the stands, we couldn’t make sense of it. It was awful.”

Another added: “I can’t stop seeing the image of him falling alone. It’s heartbreaking. We’re not used to tragedies like this in football. Everyone was in shock - players, fans, everyone.”

Pittau had reportedly returned to Argentina after a spell playing in Europe. The match was suspended following the incident.