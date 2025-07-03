The footballing world has been left reeling from the tragic death of Liverpool winger Diogo Jota.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old Portugal international died in a car crash in Spain, according to local authorities. His death comes just two weeks after marrying his long-term partner, with the star also leaving behind his three children.

Jota’s brother, FC Penafiel player Andre Silva, also died in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been paid from far and wide, from past and present teammates to coaches and fans.

Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez said: “There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

“I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I'm sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.”

Former manager Jurgen Klopp added: “This is a moment where I struggle. There must be a bigger purpose - but I can’t see it. I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father.

“We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them.”

For other fans, Jota’s death has brought back painful memories of another crash that claimed the life of a professional footballer.

In June 2019, former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid winger Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car crash on the A-376, a road connecting Utrera and Seville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 11,000 fans gathered at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to pay their respects as his coffin was brought to the ground.

A former Spain international, Reyes was a key member of Arsenal’s legendary invincibles side that won the Premier League unbeaten in 2003-04. Over his career, he also won five Europa League titles.

At the time of his death, Reyes was playing for Spanish second-tier club Extremadura.

Spanish police confirmed that Reyes was driving at more than 135mph at the time of the crash, which also claimed the life of his cousin Jonathan Reyes. The Spain international was 35 years old when he died.