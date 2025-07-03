When was Diogo Jota's final goal for Liverpool after Portuguese winger dies age 28

Diogo Jota’s final goal for Liverpool was one that fans won’t forget in a hurry.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by NationalWorld this morning (July 3), the Portuguese winger has died in a car crash while in Spain with his brother. The tragedy comes just two weeks after the Liverpool star married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso.

Jota made 37 appearances for the Reds last season, as Arne Slot’s side cruised to the Premier League title. Typically a bench player, Jota would often be called upon on to make an impact as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of last season, Jota scored nine goals and bagged four assists across all competitions for Liverpool.

Paying tribute, a spokesperson for the club said: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Following Jota’s death, we looked back through the archives to find his final Liverpool goal - and it’s one that will go down in the club’s history books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jota’s final goal for the Reds came on April 2 at Anfield, with the Portuguese attacker getting the only goal of the game against bitter rivals Everton.

The Merseyside derby is always a fierce fixture, with both sides determined to one-up their local enemies.

Jota started that day, and in the 57th minute scored a goal described afterwards by fans as “beautiful”. Luis Diaz backheeled a loose ball to Jota on the edge of the box, who sidestepped two players in the penalty area before firing a low-driven shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Commentating for LFCTV that day, John Bradley said: “It’s brilliant for Diogo Jota - a moment of quality and a moment of class unlocks the Everton door on derby day.

“It’s Diogo Jota, ending his own personal goal drought.”

Jota was substituted off later in the match, with Darwin Nunez taking his place at centre-forward.