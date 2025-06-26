Darwin Nunez edges closer to Liverpool exit as "negotiations continue"

It seems that Darwin Nunez’s exit from the Premier League is now a matter of when, not if.

It’s far from the level that fans hoped he would reach at Anfield - especially when winger Mohamed Salah is scoring more than that in a single season. This summer, it appears inevitable that Nunez will be moving away.

Initial reports suggested that a move to the Saudi Pro League could be on the cards, but now it seems his future lies in the Serie A.

Posting on X about his potential next club, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said: “Negotiations continue between Napoli and Liverpool for Darwin Nunez.

“Initial request in excess of €65m but Napoli are trying to work on deal structure and feasibility of the whole package. Nunez wants the move, as reported last week. Personal terms being discussed.”

Liverpool have already turned their attention towards signing a replacement, with a surprise move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak being rumoured over the past week.

Other Premier League clubs could also benefit from Nunez’s departure, in a roundabout way. His move to Napoli would make their exiled striker Victor Osimhen’s exit all but certain.

The Nigerian forward would be spoiled for choice, should he opt for a move to the Premier League; he has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, and could fill he gap left by Isak at Newcastle, should the Swede jump ship to Anfield.