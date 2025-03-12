Darwin Nunez's penalty against PSG is saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. | Getty Images

Liverpool fans have rallied behind striker Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan missed a crucial penalty against PSG.

After the final penalty, Nunez stood almost motionless in the centre circle while teammates consoled him. Manager Slot then approached him, and Nunez fell into his arms.

Fans and supercomputers alike had backed Liverpool as the favourites the win the Champions League this season.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said: “It was very intense, a great game of football to be part of. Obviously it was a totally different Liverpool from what we showed in Paris but, unfortunately, went out on penalties and that’s the reality.

“I said to the guys you can be disappointed because we are out of the competition, chin up and get ready for the next challenge. It’s a beautiful one on the weekend, so we go again.”

There has been a fair amount of criticism over Nunez’s penalty miss, especially against the backdrop of his sub-par season so far. He has scored just seven goals in 39 appearances for the Reds in this campaign, falling down the pecking order with Cody Gakpo now clearly preferred by Slot.

Against PSG, Nunez came off the bench in the 73rd minute, replacing Diogo Jota.

Posting on X, Liverpool fans have been quick to defend their striker, even though rumours are continuing to circulate about his exit this summer. One fan, @SamueILFC, said: “I feel sad for Darwin. It hasn’t been easy for him since the beginning and he will be feeling this the most after giving it his all. We wouldn’t have been here in the first place without his assist, against a better side.”

Another fan, @WilcoFtbl, added: “Tonight’s not on Darwin Núñez, don’t even try that nonsense. Penalties are a lottery - anyone can score, anyone can miss.

“We had our chances and didn’t take them. [I] feel so bad for Alisson, Van Dijk and Konate.

“Put in so much effort for nothing.”

Meanwhile, @Sheluvscash_ posted: “It’s sad to see him get this hate you already knew it was coming once the miss came. But same thing happened to Jones, there is no one to blame.

“It’s a team game and the team made costly mistakes in the first half which led to this shootout.”