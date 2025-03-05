Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo missed a training session this week. | Getty Images

Liverpool fans were concerned to see one of their biggest stars absent from training before their Champions League clash tonight.

The Premier League leaders have flown to France for the first leg of their tie with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this evening (March 5), but one player was rumoured to be missing from the squad.

During training in Kirkby yesterday, onlookers noticed that Dutch forward Cody Gakpo was not present with the rest of the team. This immediately sparked concerns among Liverpool fans that he had picked up an injury, and could miss the PSG clash.

It comes amid further injuries to defenders Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, who have both been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Fortunately for manager Arne Slot, Gakpo has not been sidelined and travelled with the Reds to Paris. The team has had an extended period of rest after being dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle, missing the fifth round matches from last weekend.

Depending on how the PSG fixture goes, Liverpool could lose a few more players before the next leg of the tie, with Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott all one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

Given Arsenal’s 7-1 drubbing of Dutch side PSV last night (March 4), they seem all but certain to be the opponents for whoever wins this last-16 tie.