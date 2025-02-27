Matt Beard | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Women’s team manager Matt Beard departs the club after more than five full seasons in charge.

In a surprise move, Liverpool announced this morning that their women’s team manager Matt Beard has left the club with immediate effect. Beard, 47, has had two spells with the club and his second saw them secure promotion back to the Women’s Super League.

However, with the Reds seventh of 12 in the table - having finished fourth last season - the club have taken the “difficult decision” to part ways with him.

In a statement, Liverpool said: “We have all experienced some fantastic moments with Matt as manager of LFC Women and we express our gratitude for his significant contribution. Our priority was to return this team to where it belongs and we collectively achieved that in 2022 by winning promotion to the WSL.”

Beard first took charge on Merseyside in 2012, joining from Chelsea, and led the team to top-flight titles in 2013 and 2014. He moved stateside for a brief spell with Boston Breakers before returning to the UK to coach West Ham United. Liverpool struggled without him and were relegated to the Championship in 2020.

After a failing to win promotion at the first time of asking, they reappointed Beard in 2021. After one season under his stewardship, the team returned to the WSL. They finished seventh on their first season back in the top flight, and rose to fourth last campaign.

However, the Reds have struggled once more this season and sit in the bottom half with just four wins from 14 matches.

The club’s statement continued: “Although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity for future success on the pitch.”

The club confirmed they are searching for a new manager, with Amber Whiteley stepping in as interim boss.